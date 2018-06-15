Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Price

News articles about Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acceleron Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.9255724719145 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma traded down $0.10, reaching $36.02, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 406,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,336. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 839.98% and a negative return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Quisel sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $46,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,804 shares of company stock worth $376,812. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

