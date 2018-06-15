Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACHN) recently:

6/5/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/1/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/29/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Achillion reported wider than expected loss in the first quarter. The company has no approved product in its portfolio and focuses on developing small molecule therapeutics to treat infectious and complement-mediated diseases. The company’s pipeline mainly comprises of factor D inhibitor candidates. Though this area has commercial opportunity, the complement-mediated space is highly crowded as many biotech companies are working on bringing these treatments to market. In a major setback, J&J terminated its HCV agreement in September 2017 and Achillion lost a strong and experienced partner and major source of funds. However, the lead candidate, ACH-4471 has shown clinically meaningful complement inhibition of factor D in PNH patients. The restructuring initiative is expected to save $10 million in 2018. Moreover, shares have outperformed the industry so far this year.”

5/21/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/25/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Achillion has no approved product in its portfolio and focuses on developing small molecule therapeutics to treat infectious and complement-mediated diseases. The company has shown progress in developing Factor D inhibitors. The lead candidate, ACH-4471 has shown clinically meaningful complement inhibition of factor D in PNH patients. Meanwhile, another factor D inhibitor candidate was advanced to phase I study in 2017. Though this area has commercial opportunity the complement-mediated space is highly crowded as many biotech companies are working on bringing these treatments to market. In a major setback, J&J terminated its HCV agreement in September 2017 and Achillion lost a strong and experienced partner and major source of funds. Meanwhile, shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Estimates have remained stable ahead of Q1 earnings release. Achillion has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.04, hitting $3.06, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 63,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,977. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). equities analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

