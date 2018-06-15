ACM Research (ACMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ACM Research from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ACM Research from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

Shares of ACM Research traded up $0.05, reaching $13.41, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,120. ACM Research has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $182.05 million and a PE ratio of 70.58.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACM Research stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of ACM Research as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

