ACM Research (ACMR) versus Lam Research (LRCX) Critical Comparison

ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Lam Research pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ACM Research does not pay a dividend. Lam Research pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ACM Research and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research N/A N/A N/A Lam Research 18.32% 41.13% 22.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ACM Research and Lam Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lam Research 0 2 20 0 2.91

ACM Research currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Lam Research has a consensus price target of $255.85, suggesting a potential upside of 41.22%. Given Lam Research’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lam Research is more favorable than ACM Research.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of ACM Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Lam Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of ACM Research shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lam Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACM Research and Lam Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research $36.51 million 5.01 -$310,000.00 $0.19 70.58 Lam Research $8.01 billion 3.71 $1.70 billion $9.98 18.15

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than ACM Research. Lam Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACM Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lam Research beats ACM Research on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the wafer's edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

