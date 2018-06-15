Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in the development of cancer drugs. The company’s principal product candidates under different developmental stages include Actimab-A for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in elderly patients and Iomab-B used to condition the bone marrow of patients. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATNM. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,502,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older.

