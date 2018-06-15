Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,967,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,193 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,051,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,026,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,266,000 after acquiring an additional 550,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,790,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,227,000 after acquiring an additional 252,340 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,762,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,197,000 after acquiring an additional 212,792 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush set a $81.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Activision Blizzard opened at $77.71 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

