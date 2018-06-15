Adobe Systems (ADBE) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $278.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe Systems to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe Systems to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe Systems from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.28.

Adobe Systems traded down $5.30, hitting $252.80, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 352,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,628. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Systems has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $258.91.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Adobe Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $658,148.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $17,058,355.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 14,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.53, for a total value of $3,031,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,819 shares of company stock worth $10,451,729 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

