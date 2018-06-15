Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, May 21st. The brokerage currently has $143.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADP holds a dominant position in the payroll processing and HCM market, primarily due to its robust product portfolio. Acquisitions have also been a key growth catalyst for the company. Further, the company’s strong balance sheet enables it to continue with its shareholder friendly activities alongside strategic buyouts and investments on product development. In fact, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to a year's time. The positive sentiment surrounding the stock can be made out from the fact that it has witnessed a 3.9% upward revision in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings over the last 60 days. However, we expect investments in new initiatives to continue to weigh on its bottom-line results. Increasing competition is another major headwind.”

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.00.

Automatic Data Processing traded down $0.25, hitting $139.57, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $100.51 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

In related news, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 7,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,075,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $362,501.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,761,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,993,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,402 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 513,652 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $53,372,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $49,058,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.