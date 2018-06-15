Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa W. Wardell sold 61,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $3,040,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,374,218.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donna Jennings sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,304 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,348. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $2,767,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $19,580,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education.

