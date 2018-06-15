ADTRAN (ADTN) & BlackBerry (BB) Head to Head Analysis

ADTRAN (NASDAQ: ADTN) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ADTRAN and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN 0 4 3 0 2.43 BlackBerry 3 9 4 0 2.06

ADTRAN presently has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 27.89%. BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $10.73, indicating a potential downside of 12.17%. Given ADTRAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of ADTRAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of ADTRAN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ADTRAN has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADTRAN and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN 1.30% 3.33% 2.44% BlackBerry 43.46% 3.70% 2.46%

Dividends

ADTRAN pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BlackBerry does not pay a dividend. ADTRAN pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADTRAN and BlackBerry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN $666.58 million 1.09 $23.84 million $0.89 17.02 BlackBerry $932.00 million 7.04 $405.00 million $0.05 244.40

BlackBerry has higher revenue and earnings than ADTRAN. ADTRAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BlackBerry beats ADTRAN on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The company's access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; voice over Internet protocol media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; HDSL, ADSL, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service. The company also provides BlackBerry QNX, a software for automotive electronics; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based static binary code-scanning solution; Certicom that offers software components and end-to-end security solutions targeted at bandwidth and resource-constrained applications; Paratek, which offers adaptive radio frequency antenna tuning technology; BlackBerry Radar, an asset tracking and telematics product. In addition, it offers intellectual property and licensing; mobility licensing; other licensing programs; and develops legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone. Further, the company engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets; and provision of Android smartphones, smartphone accessories, and non-warranty repair services. Additionally, it is involved in the operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

