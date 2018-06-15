Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $158.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advance Auto Parts traded as high as $136.37 and last traded at $135.76, with a volume of 29794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.83.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

In other news, insider Thomas Greco purchased 8,640 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,252.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,081 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,327.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,873,000 after buying an additional 1,725,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,024,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,685,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,919,000 after buying an additional 202,716 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,858,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,321,000 after buying an additional 1,526,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,551,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,014,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

