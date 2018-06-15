Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. ValuEngine downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider Thomas Greco bought 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.77 per share, with a total value of $1,000,252.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,081 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,327.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $39,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $2,116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 389,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $355,000.

AAP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,051. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $138.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.47%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

