Brokers Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Advance Auto Parts traded up $3.66, reaching $137.16, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,652,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,650. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $137.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, insider Thomas Greco purchased 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.77 per share, with a total value of $1,000,252.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,081 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,327.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,148.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 501.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

