Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 30th. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.07. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The construction company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.38 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $319,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $25,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 745,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,220 over the last 90 days. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications in the United States and internationally. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.