Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 2,289 Shares of Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Advanced Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Advanced Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.26. 600,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,590. Advanced Energy has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Advanced Energy had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on AEIS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other Advanced Energy news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 55,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $3,465,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,929 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

