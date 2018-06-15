Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):

5/19/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.87 price target on the stock.

5/16/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

5/9/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AMD provides microprocessors, chipsets, discrete GPUs and professional graphics. The company is benefitting from the robust performance of its product portfolio comprising Ryzen CPU, EPYC and Radeon Vega GPUs. Moreover, strong adoption of EPYC server processors is a growth driver. Increasing adoption of AI techniques and machine learning tools in industries like gaming, automotive and blockchain are primarily responsible for driving GPU demand. AMD is benefiting from this demand. Further, the company’s collaborations with Baidu, Amazon, Tencent, Microsoft and JD.com are other positive. However, few reports suggested a decline in cryptocurrency mining demand which could be negatively impacting the GPU market. Per Moore, the impact of sluggish cryptocurrency demand is likely to have a bigger impact on AMD’s business. Further, a highly leveraged balance sheet and stiff competition from the likes of NVIDIA remains a concern.”

4/4/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of AMD have unperformed the industry it belongs to in the last one year. Recently, few reports suggested a decline in cryptocurrency mining demand which could be negatively impacting the GPU market. Per Moore, the impact of sluggish cryptocurrency demand is likely to have a bigger impact on AMD’s business. The company recently said its revenue exposure to the crypto market was in the mid-single digits last year, and Morgan Stanley’s latest note estimates that this exposure climbed to about 10% in the fourth quarter. Further, a highly leveraged balance sheet and stiff competition from the likes of NVIDIA remains a concern. Nonetheless, AMD is benefitting from the robust performance of its product portfolio comprising Ryzen CPU, EPYC and Radeon Vega GPUs. Moreover, strong adoption of EPYC server processors is a growth driver.”

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,781,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,719,824. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 171.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $688,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 693,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $1,491,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 521,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,019 shares of company stock worth $5,087,390. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 206,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

