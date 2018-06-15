Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advaxis earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1936163889248 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Advaxis from $19.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of ADXS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,822. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 1,041.73% and a negative return on equity of 168.35%. research analysts anticipate that Advaxis will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

