Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies opened at $6.15 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $367.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.64. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 28.51% and a negative net margin of 3,571.30%. sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 424,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 66,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $184,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.