Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,499,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $845,590,000 after acquiring an additional 187,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,540,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,780,000 after acquiring an additional 208,072 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,044,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $561,798,000 after acquiring an additional 920,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,615,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $336,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,463 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.18. 6,192,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,247. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.76 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

