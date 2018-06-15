Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,847 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,628,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after acquiring an additional 88,555 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,460 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 811.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Cabot Oil & Gas traded down $0.11, hitting $23.50, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 9,386,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.25 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert Kelley bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $1,112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,168,203.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

