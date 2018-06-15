Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,360 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,366 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 857,759 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,667,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,042,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,445,910 shares of the airline’s stock worth $75,231,000 after purchasing an additional 388,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 302,976 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.72.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 646,205 shares in the company, valued at $29,079,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 675,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,548,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,030,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 92.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

