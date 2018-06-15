Aecom (ACM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Several research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aecom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $657,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Poloni sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $182,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,376 shares of company stock valued at $897,029. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aecom by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,919,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aecom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,777,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Aecom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,645,000 after purchasing an additional 189,577 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aecom by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,312,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,402,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aecom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,206,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,959,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. 20,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Aecom has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Aecom had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

