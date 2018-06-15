Aemetis (AMTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Aemetis and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Aemetis opened at $1.48 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

