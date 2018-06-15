Aena SME (AENA) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Aena SME (BME:AENA) has been assigned a €160.00 ($186.05) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

AENA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on Aena SME and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €168.00 ($195.35) price objective on Aena SME and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective on Aena SME and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on Aena SME and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($187.21) price objective on Aena SME and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €176.43 ($205.15).

Shares of Aena SME opened at €171.00 ($198.84) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Aena SME has a 12 month low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a 12 month high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

