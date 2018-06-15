Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AERI. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals opened at $64.20 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.04. equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $9,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,981,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $3,100,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,708 shares of company stock worth $16,249,556. 10.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,034.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 439,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 429,272 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.