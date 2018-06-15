Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, June 6th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $86.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 1st. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals opened at $64.20 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.57. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.04. equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $3,100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $9,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,981,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,249,556. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,034.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 439,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 429,272 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

