Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Holdings Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 316,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,075,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000,000 after buying an additional 177,524 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 87,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $50,381,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.81. 740,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,942. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.90 and a fifty-two week high of $216.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total transaction of $329,400.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.