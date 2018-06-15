Affimed (AFMD) Trading -6.8% Higher

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.05. 38,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 374,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

Get Affimed alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 1,429.80% and a negative return on equity of 90.64%. equities research analysts forecast that Affimed NV will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 32.1% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,138,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 28.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 71,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.