Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.57.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 73,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,380. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $486,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $1,586,452.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,445,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,802 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,656,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,800,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,353,000 after acquiring an additional 489,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,550,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after acquiring an additional 450,925 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.