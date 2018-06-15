Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,445,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.82% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,902,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,031,000 after buying an additional 126,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,800,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,353,000 after buying an additional 489,288 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,683,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,702,000 after buying an additional 88,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,550,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after buying an additional 450,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,370,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,732,000 after buying an additional 1,812,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,464.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $460,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,650 in the last ninety days.

A traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.13. 4,111,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.