Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,445,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,802 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,656,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,370,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,500 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $100,067,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,726,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,099 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,464.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $1,069,650 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

