Agrium (AGU) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.05

Media coverage about Agrium (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agrium earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.7308164004201 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Agrium opened at $115.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Agrium has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $117.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Agrium

Agrium Inc is a Canada-based global producer and distributor of agricultural products, services and solutions. The Company produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of approximately 11 million tones. Agrium Inc supplies main products and services directly to growers, including crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, as well as agronomic and application services.

