AIM Health Group Inc (CVE:AHG) Insider Acquires C$10,200.00 in Stock

AIM Health Group Inc (CVE:AHG) insider Michael Lynn Murphy acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

Michael Lynn Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AIM Health Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 13th, Michael Lynn Murphy acquired 25,000 shares of AIM Health Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Michael Lynn Murphy acquired 500 shares of AIM Health Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$385.00.

AIM Health Group remained flat at $C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. AIM Health Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.22.

AIM Health Group Company Profile

AIM Health Group Inc (AIM) is a Canada-based healthcare services company. AIM is engaged in providing patient care consumer health and health related services for the general public, as well as employers, unions, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, insurers and the general public. The Company’s ten Health and Wellness Centres (HWC), are facilities providing medical (Family Medicine, Walk-In Medical, Chronic Pain Management) and complementary alternative medicine (CAM) services including, Physiotherapy, Psychological, Chiropractic, Pharmacy, Massage Therapy, and Nutrition Counseling.

Receive News & Ratings for AIM Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.