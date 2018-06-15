Insider Selling: Air Lease Corp (AL) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,198.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Air Lease traded up $0.01, hitting $43.88, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 38,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,975. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.74 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 50.86%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Air Lease by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Lease from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Macquarie started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

