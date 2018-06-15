Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (AIR) a €117.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 8th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cfra set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €107.00 ($124.42).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus opened at €96.00 ($111.63) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.