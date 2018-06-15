Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Stock Price

Headlines about Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aircastle earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.0306254395772 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of AYR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.87. 590,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.83. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.73 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Aircastle from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aircastle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 7,887,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $167,441,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

