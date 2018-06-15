Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AK Steel (AKS) Stock Price

Headlines about AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AK Steel earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2612226946306 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AKS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 245,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,068,392. AK Steel has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AK Steel had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. analysts predict that AK Steel will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of AK Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.34 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

In other news, Chairman James A. Thomson sold 10,270 shares of AK Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $45,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 12,000 shares of AK Steel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

