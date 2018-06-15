Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Shares Up 9%

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.06. 583,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 122,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Akari Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of -7.65.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.59. analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,962,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 144,477 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 636,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 485,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

