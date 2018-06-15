Alambic Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 22,300 OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSUR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of OSUR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.88. 524,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,544. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.68. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.53 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

