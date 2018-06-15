Alambic Investment Management L.P. Invests $266,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac traded up $0.48, hitting $52.56, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 447,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,931. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Generac had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,539,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.