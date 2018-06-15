RPC, Inc. (RES) Shares Sold by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123,050 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in RPC were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 791.2% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,758,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.84. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). RPC had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $436.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $67,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 645,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,693.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $270,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,588.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RES. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

