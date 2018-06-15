Alambic Investment Management L.P. Sells 50,000 Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of El Pollo LoCo worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 54.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 241,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.34. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of March 8, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah.

