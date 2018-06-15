Alambic Investment Management L.P. Invests $242,000 in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Stock

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NINE. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000.

Get Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NINE. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

NASDAQ NINE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.24. 168,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,845. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

Receive News & Ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.