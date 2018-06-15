Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Buy”

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 7th, MarketBeat reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

AGI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 17,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $8.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.76 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 10.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 255,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 75.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,285,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

