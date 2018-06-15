Comparing Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) & TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY)

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ: ALSK) and TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group $226.90 million 0.39 -$6.10 million N/A N/A TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.36 billion 2.26 $1.13 billion $0.44 22.23

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Alaska Communications Systems Group does not pay a dividend. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alaska Communications Systems Group and TELIA Co A B/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TELIA Co A B/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group -1.47% -2.12% -0.75% TELIA Co A B/ADR 2.75% 8.22% 3.31%

Summary

TELIA Co A B/ADR beats Alaska Communications Systems Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise large enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. In addition, Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. owns and operates AKORN, an undersea fiber optic cable systems. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access, telecommunications, and other services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Mexico. It offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. The company also develops and maintains fiber and cable networks; and provides international carrier, cloud, identity and access rights management, ICT, smart public transport, and customer financing services, as well as IT equipment and services. In addition, it engages in the wholesale of IP transit, Ethernet, IPX, and cloud connect products for Internet service providers, and content and cloud providers. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Activ, Telia Cloudy, LMT, Okarte, Amigo, Ezys, Chess, OneCall, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, and Halebop brands, as well as Cygate, DataInfo, Telia Finance, and Skanova brands. It has 16.7 million mobile subscriptions, 2.2 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.5 million broadband subscriptions, and 1.7 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.