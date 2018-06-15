Albemarle Co. (ALB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

Albemarle traded down $0.13, reaching $93.46, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 11,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $821.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.20 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

