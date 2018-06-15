Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALDR. ValuEngine upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 target price on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ ALDR opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.31.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.50). sell-side analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark James Litton sold 22,727 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $405,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 12,161 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $182,779.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,241.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,049 shares of company stock valued at $805,303. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $151,000.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

