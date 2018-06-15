Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Cowen set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alder Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of ALDR opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.30. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.50). equities research analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 12,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $182,779.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,241.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark James Litton sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $405,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,049 shares of company stock valued at $805,303. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDR. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,505,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 862,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 289,120 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,087,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,126 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

