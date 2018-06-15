Alexandria Capital LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,194 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Vetr cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of Intel traded down $0.43, hitting $55.11, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,189,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,944,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $257.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Intel had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $162,140.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,683 shares in the company, valued at $13,706,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $26,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,559.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,192 shares of company stock worth $693,559 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

