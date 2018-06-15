Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA) Insider Matthew White Sells 276,183 Shares of Stock

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) insider Matthew White sold 276,183 shares of Alfa Financial Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.46), for a total value of £510,938.55 ($680,253.69).

Shares of Alfa Financial Software opened at GBX 200 ($2.66) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 325 ($4.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 548 ($7.30).

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

ALFA has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.95) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Alfa Financial Software to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.99) to GBX 170 ($2.26) in a report on Monday, June 4th.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its solutions include point of sale, such as Web-based quotation, multiple channels, and templates and business rules; originations, including credit and document management, and workflow and business rules; contract management comprising leases and loans, reporting and business intelligence, customer, asset and contract management, and bad debt management; and wholesale consisting of dealer portal, audit, and entire unit lifecycle.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.